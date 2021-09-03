Note On Rumors About Jim Ross Leaving AEW, Details On Contracts For Initial AEW Signings

As we previously reported, there had been rumors that AEW was looking to remove Jim Ross from full-time announcing, although both Ross and AEW President Tony Khan denied it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a related rumor suggested that Ross would be leaving the company at the end of the year, and there had been talks of Taz replacing him. However, this also appears to be false.

Ross originally signed a three-year deal in early 2019, before Double or Nothing. A lot of the original deals were also for three years and will be coming up in early 2022. However, most had a fourth-year option, such as Chris Jericho, which means they wouldn’t be up until early 2023 if AEW chooses to take that option. Of course there’s always the possibility that talents re-sign, as Britt Baker did earlier this week.

While Ross and Khan have denied the rumors that he would be stepping down, those who had initially reported it insisted there were multiple sources. It was also noted the rumor has been around for a while in AEW so there are some who believe it.