Note On Rumors of Davey Boy Smith Jr At AEW All In

June 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Boy Smith Jr hart dynasty Harry Smith Image Credit: NJPW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there’s currently nothing to recent speculation that Davey Boy Smith Jr. could appear at AEW All In. The idea is that Smith would appear as a tribute to the main event of Summerslam 1992, which featured his father against Bret Hart. That event took place in Wembley Stadium, the same as All In.

According to the WON, no one in AEW has contacted Smith about appearing on the show.

