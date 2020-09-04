Note On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Return And Decision To Stay Gone

Sami Zayn recently made his return to WWE TV on a recent episode of Smackdown, after being absent for several months. Zayn, who was the Intercontinental champion when he disappeared, had the title stripped from him and is currently claiming he’s the real champion.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn never had any issues with WWE which kept him away, it was for family reasons. He also had no medical issues or immune system problems that put him at higher risk for COVID-19.

Like Roman Reigns and Kyle O’Reilly, he finally decided it was time for him to come back.