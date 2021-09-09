Note on Sami Zayn’s WWE Contract Length

A new report has a clarification on Sami Zayn’s WWE contract length. As you likely know, WWE contract lengths for some of their stars have been the sucject of some big news stories, like Adam Cole’s exit from the company as well as Pete Dunne and Kevin Owens’ deals coming up soon.

These have led to a lot of reports about talents’ contract statuses, and there has been a report floating around that Zayn’s deal is up in Fall of 2021. Fightful Select reports that they have reached out to WWE sources and were told simply that Zayn’s contract is “not up in the fall,” though more specific details were not made known.

The Fall 2021 date comes from an interview with TVA Sports in Canada in April of 2019, which had included a report that “Zayn had signed a three-year contract shortly before leaving for his operations, so with sick time so often added to the length of the contract, he still has about two and a half years left on his current deal.”

Bottom line: despite the reports to the contrary, Zayn’s contract is not coming up soon as some are saying.