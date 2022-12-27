wrestling / News

Note On Santos Escobar Following Bump At WWE Live Event

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Santos Escobar Image Credit: WWE

Santos Escobar took a big bump at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, and a new report has an update on him. Escobar was reportedly checked out immmediatly following the bump in the event per PWInsider, and left under his own power with help from Jamie Noble.

The site reports that Esobar is “okay.” You can check out the moment from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Santos Escobar, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading