Note On Santos Escobar Following Bump At WWE Live Event
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
Santos Escobar took a big bump at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, and a new report has an update on him. Escobar was reportedly checked out immmediatly following the bump in the event per PWInsider, and left under his own power with help from Jamie Noble.
The site reports that Esobar is “okay.” You can check out the moment from the match below:
Santos Escobar appears to injure his leg on this spot with Kofi hope it’s not serious #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/8sAedJzt7d
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 27, 2022
