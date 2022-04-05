Note On Scrapped WWE Creative Pitches For Bayley At Last Year’s WrestleMania

Fightful Select has an update on its report from last year regarding WWE’s creative plans for Becky Lynch and Bayley at WrestleMania 37. In that report, Lynch confirmed there were discussions for her to return at the show to do something with Bayley, though Lynch joked that WWE “thought they needed something bigger for Becky than Bayley.”

According to Fightful, in a follow-up with people who were working on WWE creative at the time, there were an “exhaustive number of pitches to get Bayley more involved” at WrestleMania 37.

The report notes that Bayley’s value to the show was never in doubt, but that many pitches continued to get shot down. There was reportedly a heavy push for Bayley to host the show by herself or alongside Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil, while other pitches including a special “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment.

Bayley has been out of action since July of last year after suffering a torn ACL during a training session.