Note on Seven Smackdown Wrestlers In Town For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that seven Smackdown wrestlers are in Knoxville, Tennessee, the site of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. That includes The Usos, who have been building a match with RK-Bro at Wrestlemania Backlash.

Meanwhile, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are also at the taping, along Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland.

It’s likely they’re there for dark matches to end the tapings, but it’s possible they could appear on the show.