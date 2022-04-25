wrestling / News

Note on Seven Smackdown Wrestlers In Town For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Logo 2019 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that seven Smackdown wrestlers are in Knoxville, Tennessee, the site of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. That includes The Usos, who have been building a match with RK-Bro at Wrestlemania Backlash.

Meanwhile, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are also at the taping, along Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland.

It’s likely they’re there for dark matches to end the tapings, but it’s possible they could appear on the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading