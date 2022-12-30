wrestling / News

Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Saraya Britt Baker AEW Full Gear Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.

