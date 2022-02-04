Note On Several Records Set By This Year’s WWE Royal Rumble Event

Several WWE Royal Rumble records were set or broken with this year’s event, which saw Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey win the men’s and women’s Rumbles, respectively. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on several statistics and records for the matches.

First up is Brock Lesnar, who set at least two. Entering at #30 and almost immediately winning, Lesnar becomes the winner with the least amount of time in the ring. He was only in the match for two minutes and thirty-two seconds. Lesnar also set a record for the most years in between Rumble wins with nineteen, as he previously won in 2003. Before that, the record was held by Triple H, who went fourteen years between his wins in 2002 and 2016. Lesnar also now ties Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton and Edge for second-most Rumble wins. Stone Cold Steve Austin is still in the lead there, with three. Lesnar is also tied with Orton for ninth place in career eliminations, with 29 each. Kane still holds that record with 46.

This year’s Rumble was also the most merchandise sold in dollars ever.

With this year’s Rumble, Dolph Ziggler is now in eighth place for most cumulative time in the Rumble, at 3:08:40. He’s behind Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Edge, Kane and the top three: Rey Mysterio (4:14:45), Randy Orton (4:34:08) and Chris Jericho (4:59:33). Ziggler also is now in second place for most Royal Rumble appearances at fifteen. Kane holds the record there too with twenty, with Orton and Kofi Kingston tied for third place.

On the women’s side, Charlotte Flair is the first person ever to be a Rumble runner-up twice, in 2019 and 2022. Bianca Belair spent 47:30 in the Rumble this ear, seventh longest ever for that match. Liv Morgan, at 37:20, came in tenth. Belair still holds that record with 56:52 last year.

Due to the women’s Royal Rumble match only being around for five years now, the cumulative record was changed quite a bit this year. Flair holds that record with 2:22:30, followed by Belair at 2:17:12. The rest includes Natalya (2:14:35), Naomi (1:25:15), Rhea Ripley (1:08:00), Sasha Banks (1:04:30), Shayna Baszler (51:44) and Morgan (50:01).

Mighty Molly has the third-shortest amount of time in a Rumble match ever with twenty seconds, with Ivory at 4th with twenty-five seconds, Sarah Logan at #7 with forty-three seconds and Carmella in tenth with fifty seconds. Logan is also in fifth thanks to her 2020 performance, with twenty-eight seconds. Carmella is also in ninth with forty-five seconds in 2021. The top two shortest, however, are still Liv Morgan (eight seconds in 2019) and Chelsea Green (twelve seconds in 2020).

Flair has the fifth-most eliminations in a single Rumble with five, while Rousey ties for seventh after her four eliminations. That record is held by both Shayne Baszler and Bianca Belair, who each had eight eliminations in 2020. For career eliminations, Flair is #1, as she’s had fifteen total. Baszler is in second place with fourteen. Belair and Ripley are tied at third with thirteen each. Natalya is at sixth with eight eliminations, Michelle McCool & Nikki Bella are tied at seventh with six each and Brie Bella & Sasha Banks are tied at tenth with five each.

Carmella, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya and Tamina have been in all five women’s Royal Rumbles.