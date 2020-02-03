wrestling / News
Note On Shane McMahon Helping With Royal Rumble, WWE Status
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Shane McMahon helped produced the men’s Royal Rumble match along with Jamie Noble, Chris Park (Abyss), and Lance Storm. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Shane McMahon has not taken a role as a producer or agent in WWE. He was simply at the Houston show to help out with the match. Shane was said to not really be around in WWE currently.
He had a regular TV role prior to losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match against Kevin Owens back in October.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Weighs In On Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Street Fight: “It’ll Be Explosive”
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds