Note On Shaquille O’Neal Disappearing From Ambulance On Dynamite Last Week
March 12, 2021 | Posted by
On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Shaquille O’Neal was sent through a table by Cody Rhodes and was loaded into an ambulance after. However, when Tony Schiavone checked the ambulance, Shaq was gone.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the disappearance spot was Shaq’s idea. He wants to come back and do more matches, and he thought disappearing would show that he was knocked down but able to move again. He obviously couldn’t sell the injury for long a he was set for the TV panel on the NBA All-Star game a few days later.
Shaq disappeared but in the TV storylines, the company never gave an update on his condition or where he went.
