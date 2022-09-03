Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.

Solo Sikoa, aka Joseph “Sefa” Fatu, is the younger brother of The Usos and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He is also Roman Reigns’ cousin. He signed with WWE last year.