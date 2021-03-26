wrestling / News
Note On Speculation On Andrade Showing Up At ROH 19th Anniversary Show
As previously reported, there has been plenty of speculation about Andrade’s future after his WWE release, with Andrade even stating that he does not have a 90-day no-compete clause. Fightful Select has more details on whether he could be headed to ROH soon.
According to Fightful, despite speculation that Andrade could make an appearance at ROH’s 19th Anniversary show tonight, the event was actually filmed last weekend before he was released by WWE.
Of course, as Fightful notes, ROH could theoretically do something in post-production if Andrade were to be involved with the company moving forward.
EC3 mentioned in a recent interview that he would love to see Andrade in ROH.
