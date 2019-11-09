Note On Spoiler Involving Lana From Yesterday’s RAW Taping

WWE taped Monday’s episode of RAW yesterday in Manchester, England, which featured a segment involving Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev. The segment has already been announced as a “shocking confession” from Lana in advance of Monday’s airing. If you don’t want to be spoiled, click away now.

Lana comes out at one point and announces that she’s nine weeks pregnant, but the baby can’t be Lashley’s because they had sex seven weeks ago. She said the baby is Rusev’s, which leads to Rusev admitting he’s a sex addict. The segment ends with Lashley beating down Rusev and leaving with Lana.

PWInsider reports that the angle is not that Lana is pregnant, but that she merely lied about being pregnant to get Rusev attacked again. By the end of Monday’s episode, it is expected that it will be revealed that she lied, possibly in a backstage segment.