Note On Stage For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Photo Leaks Online

A new report from WrestleVotes has some details on the stage that has been set up for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The stage looks like a “giant tron”, but it will reportedly be “very impressive” for those watching at home. The same set, with possible slight changes, will be used for both RAW and Smackdown.

Meanwhile, a photo from what appears to be the set have leaked online. It features the giant video wall with what appears to be recent graphics for Roman Reigns, as well as ladders on the stage to promote Money in the Bank.