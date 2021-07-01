wrestling / News
Note On Stars Not Backstage At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that there were several wrestlers not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite, which was the final show in their residency at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley wasn’t there, as he has been out on paternity leave for several weeks. In addition to Moxley, FTR were also not backstage, which is why they were not included in the main event segment on the broadcast.
FTR will be back next week, however, as they team with Wardlow against Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz.
