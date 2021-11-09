Note On WWE UpUpDownDown Status, Creators Believe Xavier Woods Is ‘Getting Taken Advantage Of’

Fightful Select has details on the current status of the WWE UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, which has not been posting as many videos as it has in the past. It seems there may be a potentially good reason for that.

According to Fightful, many content creators associated with UpUpDownDown have stopped making new content for the channel due to their stance that Xavier Woods was “getting taken advantage of” in his current deal with the platform. The content creators reportedly do not plan on adding any other content to the channel until Woods receives a better deal.

Fightful notes that WWE now owns the UpUpDownDown brand after Woods sold it years ago. Those that appear on the channel are paid, and sources in on the WWE digital side of things were reportedly in agreement that Woods should have been paid more for building the channel and encouraging other talent to be involved, separate of the acquisition that led to WWE owning the brand.

Additionally, the report states that it doesn’t mean the end of UpUpDownDown, and things would potentially resume as planned if the situation is resolved.

Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Mia Yim, and Jessamyn Duke, who were all regular contributors to the channel, have either left the company or been released in recent months.