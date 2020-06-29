Note on Stipulation Attached to Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Release

Tessa Blanchard’s termination from Impact Wrestling comes with one string attached, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Blanchard’s release from Impact, which came shortly before her contract was set to expire, comes with a non-disparagement clause. The report notes that several of NWA’s contracts are structured with a similar clause.

Blanchard was released late last week, just a few days before her contract was set to expire on June 30th. There is no non-compete clause attached to her release and she is said to have been in contact with WWE already. Blanchard was the Impact World Champion, and the title was vacated as a result of the termination. The new champion will be decided in a (for now) three-way match between Trey, Eddie Edwards, and Ace Austin at Slammiversary on July 18th.