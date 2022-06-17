Note on Superstars Now Advertised for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

– WWE.com is now advertising the following names for this year’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event in October. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8. Here’s the first list of names scheduled (h/t PWInsider):

* Drew McIntyre

* Bianca Belair

* The Usos

* Seth Rollins

* Becky Lynch

The upcoming premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.