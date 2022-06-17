wrestling / News
Note on Superstars Now Advertised for WWE Extreme Rules 2022
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com is now advertising the following names for this year’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event in October. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8. Here’s the first list of names scheduled (h/t PWInsider):
* Drew McIntyre
* Bianca Belair
* The Usos
* Seth Rollins
* Becky Lynch
The upcoming premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading
- Backstage Note on Communication of Vince McMahon Story to WWE Talent Roster
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair