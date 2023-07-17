wrestling / News
Note On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has a note on a talent backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Odyssey Jones is backstage at the show. Jones worked a dark match last week against Cameron Grimes before Smackdown.
Jones was a member of the NXT roster and was drafted to Raw, but has only appeared once since the draft. He has been backstage at previous tapings.
