Note On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo

A new report has a note on a talent backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Odyssey Jones is backstage at the show. Jones worked a dark match last week against Cameron Grimes before Smackdown.

Jones was a member of the NXT roster and was drafted to Raw, but has only appeared once since the draft. He has been backstage at previous tapings.

