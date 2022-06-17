Note On Talent Reaction To Today’s Vince McMahon News, McMahon Smackdown Appearance Seen As ‘Cheap Ratings Ploy’

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has stepped down as the CEO and Chairman of WWE, with Stephanie McMahon taking on both roles. Vince will appear in character as ‘Mr. McMahon’ on tonight’s Smackdown to address the situation. Fightful Select has several updates on the situation from a talent perspective after speaking with a number of wrestlers, staff, employees and former employees following the news breaking. It was noted that Vince appearing “in character” could not be confirmed by Fightful, even though CNBC made the initial report.

People in the company are said to be frustrated with the announcement, which is seen as a “largely superficial move”. Vince’s personal responsibilities in WWE’s day-to-day operations have reportedly “dwindled” in the past several years. He’s put together a team, led by Nick Khan, that would carry the company into the future.

One talent referred to McMahon’s on-camera appearance tonight as a “cheap ratings ploy” and others within WWE apparently plan to talk to Vince tonight about how appearing on Smackdown may not be a good idea. Some think Vince may try to turn this into a “Vince McMahon vs. The World” narrative as he did during the steroid trials.

There is optimism backstage over Stephanie returning to the company though, as she is well-liked among talent. Talent reportedly gets that while they don’t know the full ramifications of what her as CEO means, they are happy to have her back. One female talent told Fightful that she is hopeful that this will lead to better treatment of women in the company and perhaps even equal pay. Talent isn’t naive to the fact that Vince will still be present and therefore it remains to be seen how much changes.

The expectation among talent and staff is that John Laurinaitis will be released.

Talent was told on Wednesday that for now, things are business as usual while the investigation takes place.

Stephanie McMahon reportedly sent a message to staff today noting that she is excited to continue to work with WWE President Nick Khan and CFO Frank Riddick.