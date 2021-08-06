wrestling / News
Note On Talent That May Not Be Available For This Year’s NJPW G1 Climax
August 6, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that due to quarantine restrictions, it’s unlikely that several wrestlers will be available for this year’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament. The tournament runs from September 18 to October 21, and at this time it seems that Juice Robinson, David Finlay and Jay White will not be taking part. It had been previously noted that foreign talents were unhappy about quarantine restrictions every time they went back, so it seems NJPW is booking them on American shows for now.
