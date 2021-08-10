Note On ‘Tensions Running High’ Backstage Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, WWE made another round of cuts last Friday, with 13 NXT talents released from their contracts. Additionally, with reports stating that there could be some significant changes on the way for the brand, it seems that it could be impacting backstage morale.

According to Wrestlevotes on Twitter, tensions are “running high, to say the least” backstage ahead of tonight’s NXT tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The mood at the PC today ahead of tonight’s NXT show…. hooooooo boy. Tensions running high to say the least. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2021

Tonight’s NXT will be the first live edition of the show on USA Network in two weeks after the past two shows were taped and aired on SyFy due to USA’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

We discussed the NXT releases in a recent edition of the 411 on Wrestling podcast, and you can listen to that episode below.