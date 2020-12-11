Note On Tessa Blanchard’s Contract Status With AAA

As previously reported, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, with some suggesting AEW could be interested in signing her to a contract. Fightful Select has more details on Blanchard’s status, including whether she’s under contract with AAA.

Fightful notes that despite recent rumors based around Blanchard being listed as “part of AAA” for a signing in December, she is not currently under contract with the company.

Additionally, the report states that Blanchard is simply taking time away from the ring at the moment. She has only wrestled twice since her last appearance for Impact in early March.

Blanchard captured the Impact World title back at Hard to Kill in January before having her contract terminated by the company in June, thus vacating the title in the process.