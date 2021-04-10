Note On Whether The Bella Twins Could Potentially Wrestle At WrestleMania 37

The Bella Twins were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and there has been plenty of speculation about their in-ring return. Fightful Select has more details on Nikki and Brie’s potential involvement at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

According to Fightful, while the Bella Twins will be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the Hall of Fame activities, there are currently no plans for them to wrestle on the show.

Fightful also notes that there is a belief backstage in WWE that Nikki has not yet been cleared to return to the ring, though the report mentions that has not been confirmed.

Both Nikki and Brie most recently wrestled in the fall of 2018, but Nikki has made it clear that should she return to action, she’d love to face off with Rhea Ripley.