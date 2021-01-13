Note On The Contracts WWE Offered to Retribution Last Year

Fightful Select reports that when Retribution were offered new WWE contracts back in the fall of 2020, it was for a three-year-deal worth $250,000 per year. The offer was made to every member of the group except for Mustafa Ali.

This is lower than the normal incoming deal offers made, but things have changed in regards to how much talent works due to the pandemic. Some of the call-ups were told that they could re-negotiate whenever things change, but it’s unknown if Retribution were also told this. It’s also unknown if the group agreed to the new deals and signed, but other wrestlers in WWE have opted to pass on renewing their deals, wanting to wait until they have better leverage.