wrestling / News
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan for the main event of that show, in Chicago, is still to have Punk vs. Moxley for both belts. Obviously the main event hasn’t been officially announced yet and isn’t 100% at this time. But it has been discussed and there doesn’t seem to be another plan. This seems to suggest that there won’t be a clean finish on Wednesday, but that remains to be seen.
More Trending Stories
- Trent Seven, Xia Brookside & More Reportedly Gone From NXT UK
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
- Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
- Tony Schiavone Details Meeting That Led To Recent Backstage Changes In AEW