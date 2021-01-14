Note On The Three Wrestlers Who Had COVID In AEW Back In September

Yesterday, Chris Jericho announced on his podcast that he had COVID-19 back in September, claiming that he did the required quarantine and was asymptomatic. However, Jericho appeared four episodes of Dynamite that month, which raised red flags among some.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW was taping a lot of content back-to-back during that time, which meant that Jericho likely taped all of his Dynamite material before he took the test and quarantined himself. Meltzer added that Dynamite was off from the 11th to the 23rd that month, 12 days, which was enough time for Jericho to quarantine.

As for how Jericho got sick, it was reported that Jericho believes he got it from a family friend, who tested positive. That led to Jericho testing positive three times and quarantining. When TV resumed, he passed the blood test and worked the next set of tapings. It was also noted that his family also had no symptoms.

Nick Jackson, who announced he had COVID before Jericho did, isn’t sure how he got it. Jackson travels with his brother Matt and Brandon Cutler, neither of whom had the virus. When he got home from the taping, he was “sick right away.” Jackson was out for longer than Jericho, missing a set of tapings, but returning for the next set.

Lance Archer was out for around the same time as Nick Jackson, and his absence resulted in Dynamite pushing back an AEW title match with Jon Moxley. That match eventually aired on the October 14th edition of the show. At the time he revealed his diagnosis, Archer said that he got it from a family member who may have gotten it from a friend when they went to the vet together.