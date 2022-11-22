wrestling / News
Note on The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Tickets, Undertaker Attending Survivor Series
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Presents Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show on Friday, November 25 in Boston, Massachusetts before Survivor Series still has limited tickets left. Also, PWInsider notes that The Undertaker is expected to be backstage the following night for the premium live event.
The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series back in 1990.
