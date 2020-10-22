wrestling / News

Note On The Writing For Monday’s Episode of RAW

October 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW The Fiend

We’ve reported multiple times about RAW getting last minute rewrites, so it may seem like that’s a normal part of the process now.

However, it’s not always like that. Fightful Select reports that the majority of Monday’s episode was written on Sunday afternoon and didn’t change by Monday night. This includes the segments featuring Retribution, The Hurt Business, Sheamus, the New Day and the hacker reveal.

