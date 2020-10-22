wrestling / News
Note On The Writing For Monday’s Episode of RAW
October 22, 2020 | Posted by
We’ve reported multiple times about RAW getting last minute rewrites, so it may seem like that’s a normal part of the process now.
However, it’s not always like that. Fightful Select reports that the majority of Monday’s episode was written on Sunday afternoon and didn’t change by Monday night. This includes the segments featuring Retribution, The Hurt Business, Sheamus, the New Day and the hacker reveal.
