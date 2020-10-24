wrestling / News
Note On This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings Including Bound for Glory
Impact Wrestling is holding Bound for Glory tonight and according to Fightful Select, most of the talent arrived for the tapings yesterday. Impact will continue to tape content, including new episodes of television, through Monday. There are plans for another set of tapings later this year.
