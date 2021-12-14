Note on Ticket Pre-Sale for AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City

– As noted, AEW will make its promotional debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 9, 2022 at The Boardwalk Hall. Details are now available for the ticket pre-sale for the AEW Dynamite event, which begins on Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 am EST at Ticketmaster.com.

The ticket pre-sale code for the event is AEW609 (h/t PWInsider). The regular ticket sale for the general public begins on Friday, December 17.