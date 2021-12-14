wrestling / News

Note on Ticket Pre-Sale for AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Atlantic City Debut

As noted, AEW will make its promotional debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 9, 2022 at The Boardwalk Hall. Details are now available for the ticket pre-sale for the AEW Dynamite event, which begins on Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 am EST at Ticketmaster.com.

The ticket pre-sale code for the event is AEW609 (h/t PWInsider). The regular ticket sale for the general public begins on Friday, December 17.

