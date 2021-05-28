wrestling / News

Note On Ticket Sales For AEW Double or Nothing And Secondary Market Price

May 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that around 4,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Double or Nothing, which happens this Sunday at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Since the show has not sold out yet, the current secondary market price to get in is $30.

In a related note, this past Wednesday, AEW started selling tickets for $5 for active duty gold star families, national guard members and national guard reserve members.

