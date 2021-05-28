wrestling / News
Note On Ticket Sales For AEW Double or Nothing And Secondary Market Price
May 28, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that around 4,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Double or Nothing, which happens this Sunday at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Since the show has not sold out yet, the current secondary market price to get in is $30.
In a related note, this past Wednesday, AEW started selling tickets for $5 for active duty gold star families, national guard members and national guard reserve members.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says He Mistakenly Used the Term ‘Focus Group’ for Controversial Promo, Explains What He Actually Meant
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumor That He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms
- Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response
- Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week