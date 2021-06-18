Note On Ticket Sales For June 26 Episode of AEW Dynamite, Other Upcoming Tapings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, featuring Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World title, has only sold around 800 tickets or so. It is set up for 1,500. This is the next-to-last episode at the venue before they return to live touring.

The last show, June 30, will also be live, four days later. While nothing has been announced yet, there has been discussions of making it a ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ with a $10 price to get in. The main event and other parts of the show will be announced on tonight’s Dynamite.

From there they will begin touring again. The July 7th episode in Miami has sold 2,500 tickets. They previosuly sold out at 1,250 due to restrictions, then put more on sale weeks later. The capacity is closer to 4,664.

July 14 in Cedar Park, Texas (30 minutes from Austin) has sold 3,800. With comps, the attendance will be over 4,000. There are 400 tickets left with a month left, so that will likely sell out.

July 21 in Garland, Texas has sold 3,500 tickets.

July 28 in Charlotte went on sale this week and is considered a big success as it’s already sold 3,700 tickets. Tickets for AEW’s show in Charlotte and WWE’s show in Charlotte went on sale within days of each other. AEW has sold more tickets than the first time they were in the market.