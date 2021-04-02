Note On Ticket Sales For This Year’s Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, with only eight days left until Wrestlemania, there are 1,000 tickets left for Saturday and 809 tickets left for Sunday. It is likely that both will probably sell out before the show begins. It’s unknown how many tickets were originally put on sale, although WWE announced there would be 25,000 available.

Expectations in WWE were that tickets would sell out immediately, like they did for UFC 261, so there is some disappointment that didn’t happen.

On the secondary market, the lowest price is for $57 on Saturday and $55 on Sunday, lower than it was last week. This indicates that it’s not as hot a ticket as other shows have been. For example, the lowest price for the April 24 UFC show in Jacksonville is $298 and that show is sold out.

WWE will likely announced an attendance number between 25,000 and 30,000, as they already mentioned the former and can’t announce less than that. They also are likely to announce a number bigger than the Super Bowl (22,500) because that was the goal.