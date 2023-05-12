Note On Tickets Sold for AEW All In And How The Venue Is Set Up

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the amount of tickets sold for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. Tickets went on sale last week after several online pre-sales. The number was around 60,000 after that first week and there are now 65,854 tickets out with around 62,000 paid. Ticket sales slowed down after the first week, likely due to a lack of announcements about who will be there or what matches will take place. This is already a live gate of $7.9 million with three and a half months left.

There are only 837 tickets on the secondary market, only 1.35% of total sales. Normally that would be around 20%, with some around 50%, including some Wrestlemanias and Summerslam at the Barclays Center. Scalpers were likely thwarted by the coding system used for the pre-sale, as well as a maximum of six tickets purchased per code. WWE did something similar for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

All In will likely have the largest non-WWE gate outside the US and the third-largest paid crowd attendance outside the US. It won’t have the highest gate due to higher prices for Wrestlemania and won’t likely have the highest gate this year due to this year’s Wrestlemania.

The show is currently set up for a capacity of 74,000, due to the size of staging or seats with obstructed views. However, once 74,000 is hit, which could happen, more seats will be opened up. The total number of seats in Wembley is 90,000.