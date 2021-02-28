Note on Title Change for This Weekend’s ROH TV

– During this weekend’s Championship Edition of ROH TV, La Faccion Ingobernable (Kenny King and Dragon Lee) beat Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal to capture ROH World tag team titles. The match was contested under Pure Rules.

Dragon Lee now holds the ROH TV title and one half of the tag team titles. Elsewhere, fellow Ingobernable member Rush defeated Shane Taylor to retain his ROH World Championship.

The episode will be available on FITE TV tomorrow and began airing in syndicated markets last night.