wrestling / News
Note on Title Change for This Weekend’s ROH TV
February 28, 2021 | Posted by
– During this weekend’s Championship Edition of ROH TV, La Faccion Ingobernable (Kenny King and Dragon Lee) beat Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal to capture ROH World tag team titles. The match was contested under Pure Rules.
Dragon Lee now holds the ROH TV title and one half of the tag team titles. Elsewhere, fellow Ingobernable member Rush defeated Shane Taylor to retain his ROH World Championship.
The episode will be available on FITE TV tomorrow and began airing in syndicated markets last night.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why WWE Created ‘WWE Icons’ Brand, Note On Beth Phoenix Documentary
- Lawyer for Kelly Klein Explains How ROH Lawsuit Also Argues Against Independent Contractor Classification
- Maria Kanellis Explains Original Plans for 2019 Angle With Mike Kanellis, Thinks Vince McMahon Didn’t Like It
- Arn Anderson On CM Punk’s Frustrations With WWE In 2011, Talent Being Unhappy With The Miz In WrestleMania 27 Main Event