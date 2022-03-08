Note On Title Match Finish Being Changed ‘Multiple Times’ Ahead Of AEW Revolution

Fightful Select reports that one of the top title matches at AEW Revolution had a few creative changes along the way. According to Fightful, the AEW Women’s title match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa was changed “multiple times” in the weeks leading up to Revolution.

The report notes that there were no details as to why, though the company is obviously setting up a rematch between the two at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam show on March 16.

That show will take place in Rosa’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Rosa will face Leyla Hirsch on this week’s Dynamite in a No. 1 Contender’s Match.

Additionally, Fightful mentions that the new championship belt that was introduced at Revolution was produced by Leather By Dan in only three weeks and was inspired by the Mid-South North American title.