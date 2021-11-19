Note On Top Dolla Reportedly ‘Rubbing People The Wrong Way’ During His Time In WWE

As we previously reported, WWE released eight more wrestlers from the company last night, including all three remaining members of Hit Row. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AJ Francis, better known as Top Dolla, was developing a difficult reputation backstage prior to his release. It was noted that while he did well in his role on TV, he “rubbed a ton of people the wrong way” during his time in NXT. He was reportedly starting to do the same thing on the main roster prior to his exit.

Vince McMahon saw him as the star of the group due to his size. However, once the decision was made to cut him, Ashante thee Adonis and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott were likely “caught in the crossfire.”