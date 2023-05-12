Note On Traditional PPV Buys and Google Search Interest For WWE Backlash

As previously reported, WWE Backlash was a big success for the company, breaking multiple company records. It was the most viewed Backlash ever, with viewership up 22% from last year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were only 6,700 traditional PPV buys for the event. However, it was noted this isn’t a bad thing and makes sense with the rise in Peacock viewership.

Backlash was down 18.3% in PPV buys from last year. Compared to Elimination Chamber in February, it was down 41.7%.

The show was likely hurt from the other sporting events that weekend, including UFC, the Kentucky Derby, Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, and the NBA & NHL Playoffs.

Google search interest was 200,000 (with Bad Bunny as the top individual search), behind the Derby (3.3 million), Lakers (3.05 million), UFC (1.1 million), Celtics (1 million), and Warriors/Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder (700,000).