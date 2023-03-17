Note on Two Matches Set To Be Added To Wrestlemania 39

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, two four-way tag team matches are set to be added to Wrestlemania 39 this year. There will be one for women and one for men. While the women’s match is unknown at this point, it’s believed the men’s match will include The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

I’m told 2 additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as:

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2023