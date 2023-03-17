wrestling / News

Note on Two Matches Set To Be Added To Wrestlemania 39

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, two four-way tag team matches are set to be added to Wrestlemania 39 this year. There will be one for women and one for men. While the women’s match is unknown at this point, it’s believed the men’s match will include The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

