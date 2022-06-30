wrestling / News
Note On Two NXT 2.0 Wrestlers WWE Is Considering For Main Roster
June 30, 2022
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there are two wrestlers in NXT 2.0 that WWE is currently interested in bringing to the main roster. During a discussion of this week’s episode, it was noted that WWE is looking at possibly calling up Xyon Quinn and Sanga. Both men wrestled on this week’s episode, with Sanga winning. WWE reportedly thinks Quinn is the “total package”.