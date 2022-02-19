wrestling / News
Note On Two Stars Who Were Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that two stars were planned to appear at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV before plans were ultimately changed.
At one point, there was a plan for The Undertaker to make what is described as a “cameo”, in a non-wrestling appearance to celebration his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. It would have been brief and not part of any angle. The plan was eventually dropped.
Kurt Angle was also scheduled for the show, back when there were still creative plans for his return to the company. It’s unknown what his role would have been, but it’s believed that Angle would not have been wrestling. The original plan for his return would have been 3-4 weeks ending with this show. The idea was dropped several weeks ago.
