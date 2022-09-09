Note On Unspoken Changes Made to WWE Matches At Clash at the Castle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were a few changes made to unspoken rules during last week’s WWE Clash at the Castle event.

One rule that was changed was that an illegal person can’t successfully attack a legal person in a tag match without a DQ. There was the five-second double team but if the illegal attack happened, it had to be with a referee down.

A big one featured a referee getting pulled out of the ring before making a successful three count on a pin for a babyface. That had been a regular trope in WWE going back to the Attitude Era, but Vince McMahon banned it because it “makes no sense.” The spot returned in the main event, when Solo Sikoa saved Roman Reigns from being pinned by Drew McIntyre.