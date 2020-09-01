Note on Upcoming Change to Nielsen Ratings System, Integration of Out of Home Viewing

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the how the Nielsen ratings system measuring “out of home viewership.” You can read more on the upcoming changes to the Nielsen system from Outkick.com. To summarize, Nielsen is going to begin integrating TV viewing outside of the home, which will be integrated into Nielsen’s national TV ratings. This is relevant to AEW and WWE, since their ratings and viewership numbers are still calculated using the Nielsen system.

According to Outkick’s report, a source stated that Nielsen is going to measure the out of home viewing using a “beeper-like device” carried by people in the company’s measurement sample. The beeper will reportedly be able to recognize the audio of what people watch away from their homes, including a hotel, a gym, a bar, or a restaurant.

According to Meltzer, the new system is expected to significantly help with sports ratings, especially for local sports teams. Outkick also reports that daytime talk shows on ESPN and FS1 will likely seen an uptick in numbers as a result of the new system. If viewers are watching the programs in bars or restaurants, they will need to have the sound on for the device to recognize the programming.

How the new system and integration of out of home viewing will affect ratings for professional wrestling, which is usually classified as “sports” in programming guides, remains to be seen.