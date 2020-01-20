wrestling / News
Note On USA Network Showing RAW As Running An Extra Half Hour Tonight
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the USA Network’s website has RAW ending at 11:34 PM ET tonight, a full 34 minutes longer than its normal running time. However, this is an error. An episode of Miz & Mrs will air after RAW tonight to create hype for the second season. USA simply included that as part of RAW’s length.
RAW will air in its normal 8 PM to 11 PM ET time slot.
