Note On Veer Mahaan Coming To Raw Vignettes, WWE Having ‘No Significant Creative Plans’ For His Debut
Veer Mahaan is still coming. After being split from Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the WWE Draft, the company has continued to advertise vignettes on Mahaan making his way to Raw, and Fightful Select has an update on his status.
According to Fightful, there was “no real rhyme or reason” behind the group’s split, and many within the company expected him to be moved back to SmackDown to join Mahal and Shanky. However, Mahaan has reportedly been at episodes of Raw despite not appearing on the show.
Fightful also notes that when the vignettes started airing, there were “no significant creative plans in place for Veer or his debut,” though WWE is self-aware of the “comedic nature” of stretching out his Raw debut.
Additionally, the report states that WWE officials believe Mahaan had the most upside of his tag team pairings with Saurav and Shanky.
