Note on Venue for This Week’s AEW Shows in Washington, DC

– Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was held at the Entertainment And Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, tomorrow night will be a live episode of AEW Rampage in the same venue. PWInsider has an update on why AEW didn’t run its shows at the Capital One Arena this week. The very first episode of AEW Dynamite was held at the venue on October 2, 2019.

Per the update, AEW didn’t run its shows at the Capital One Arena this week because it wasn’t available. The dates were needed for the Washington Wizards. Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage will air live on TNT at 10:00 pm ET.