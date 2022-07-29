wrestling / News
Note On Vince McMahon’s 14 Million In Unrecorded Expenses Mentioned In WWE SEC Filing
It was reported earlier this week that WWE made an 8k filing with the SEC and announced the discovery of $14.6 million in payments from Vince McMahon that were not recorded as company expenses. The payouts appeared to be alleged NDAs to various women, as previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.
WWE officials told Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while the SEC filing gave the impression that the company paid $14.6 million and McMahon agreed to reimburse them, that was not the case. It was said that McMahon used his own personal money. However, since that money was part of WWE business, and not recorded as WWE business, it should have been part of the company’s financial statements.
The money includes the $12 million previously reported, which McMahon was said to have paid to four women, as well as another $2.6 million from unreported cases.
