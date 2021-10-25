wrestling / News

Note On What Brands Undrafted WWE Stars Are On

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Raw NXT

A new report has some details on which brands the undrafted WWE talent are currently assigned to. PWInsider reports that the following stars, who went undrafted in the brand, are currently listed on the following rosters internally:

Raw
* Asuka
* Elias
* Lucha House Party

NXT
* Dakota Kai

Smackdown
* Brock Lesnar

No Brand Assigned
* Bayley
* Eva Marie
* Lacey Evans

Tonight will be Raw’s first show with its new post-draft roster.

