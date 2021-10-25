wrestling / News
Note On What Brands Undrafted WWE Stars Are On
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some details on which brands the undrafted WWE talent are currently assigned to. PWInsider reports that the following stars, who went undrafted in the brand, are currently listed on the following rosters internally:
Raw
* Asuka
* Elias
* Lucha House Party
NXT
* Dakota Kai
Smackdown
* Brock Lesnar
No Brand Assigned
* Bayley
* Eva Marie
* Lacey Evans
Tonight will be Raw’s first show with its new post-draft roster.
